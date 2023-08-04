Beautiful People & Awesome Kong Returning For Impact 1000 Taping

Impact is taping its 1,000th episode next month, and Beautiful People & Awesome Kong are set to appear at the taping. The promotion announced on Thursday that the former Knockouts will be back for the taping in White Plains, New York in September 9th.

The Beautiful People — Angelina Love and Velvet Sky — are both former Knockouts Champions and former Knockouts Tag Team Champions. Awesome Kong is also a former Knockout Champion and a 2021 Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame inductee. You can see the announcements below:

