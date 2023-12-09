– WWE has confirmed more matches and segments for next week’s edition of Monday Night Raw. Becky Lynch renews her rivalry with Nia Jax, as she plans to call her out. Also, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley faces Maxxine Dupri in a non-title match. You can check out the Raw announcement below:

Becky Lynch wants to call out Nia Jax

Becky Lynch is ready to step up to The Irresistable Force and add another chapter to their already historic rivalry.

The Man and Nia Jax go way back in their disdain for one another, but since both Superstars returned to the red brand, their rivalry became renewed, and Lynch wants to call out Jax.

Be sure to catch this epic encounter live on Monday Night Raw at 8/7 C on USA!

Maxxine Dupri to take on Rhea Ripley in non-title action

A major matchup is set to take place as Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley battles Maxxine Dupri of Alpha Academy in non-title action.

Since aligning with Alpha Academy and training with Chad Gable and Otis, Dupri has made a name for herself inside the ring, but now she faces her greatest test in The Eradicator.

Don’t miss this matchup live on Monday Night Raw at 8/7 C on USA!