UPDATED: Details on Becky Lynch’s Injury, Timeframe For Return

UPDATE: A new report has an update on Becky Lynch’s injury status after she announced she will miss Raw. PWInsider reports that Lynch is legitimately hurt, and that she is expected to be able to return in two weeks. That will, if it holds, allow her to return in time for WrestleMania 38 where she will face Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship.

There’s no word on the nature of the injury.

ORIGINAL: Becky Lynch will not be at tonight’s Raw, according to The Man herself. Lynch posted to her Instagram account to say she won’t be at tonight’s show because Bianca Belair “fractur[ed] my voice box” at last night’s show in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Lynch wrote:

“Unfortunately I will not be at #WWERaw tonight. Not only did Bianca whip me mercilessly with the illegal weapon that is her hair last week, but last night in the main event of #WWEAllentown she tried to take away my biggest weapon, the spoken word, by fracturing my voice box. She can’t keep me down that easily. I’ll be coming for her next week. You can’t spell Wrestlemania without I!!!!!”

Last night’s show saw Becky Lynch successfully defend the Raw Women’s Championship against Belair and Rhea Ripley.