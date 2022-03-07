WWE Live Results 3.6.22: Becky Lynch Defends Title, More

WWE held a live event on Sunday in Allentown, Pennsylvania featuring a Raw Women’s Title match and more. You can see the results below, per WZ:

* Riddle defeated Austin Theory

* Omos defeated Reggie

* Veer interrupts a MizTV segment with Dominik Mysterio and then defeated Dominik in a match.

* RAW Tag Team Championship Match: Alpha Academy defeated Kevin Owens & Seth Rollins and The Street Profits

* Liv Morgan defeated Doudrop

* WWE US Championship Match: Finn Balor defeated Damian Priest

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch defeated Bianca Belair & Rhea Ripley