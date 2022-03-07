wrestling / News
WWE Live Results 3.6.22: Becky Lynch Defends Title, More
WWE held a live event on Sunday in Allentown, Pennsylvania featuring a Raw Women’s Title match and more. You can see the results below, per WZ:
* Riddle defeated Austin Theory
#wweallentown pic.twitter.com/AMuWXFKDmm
— Amani Oso (@Aman_Oso) March 7, 2022
* Omos defeated Reggie
* Veer interrupts a MizTV segment with Dominik Mysterio and then defeated Dominik in a match.
VEER MADE IT #WWEAllentown pic.twitter.com/RNuPxQhxap
— Fazcoasters (@Fazcoasters) March 7, 2022
They have sent VEER!!! @VeerMahaan #wweallentown #sendveer pic.twitter.com/zE7rGyyuTi
— Kelsey (@KelseyWrestlin) March 7, 2022
* RAW Tag Team Championship Match: Alpha Academy defeated Kevin Owens & Seth Rollins and The Street Profits
#SethKo @WWERollins@FightOwensFight#WWEAllentownpic.twitter.com/RuNmZ2RSoO
— angelina 🇺🇦 (@S_forlife_) March 7, 2022
* Liv Morgan defeated Doudrop
* WWE US Championship Match: Finn Balor defeated Damian Priest
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch defeated Bianca Belair & Rhea Ripley
#WWEAllentown pic.twitter.com/gy8wh1snJt
— Fazcoasters (@Fazcoasters) March 7, 2022
