Becky Lynch, Tiffany Stratton Comment On NXT No Mercy Match
Becky Lynch and Tiffany Stratton went to war at NXT No Mercy last night, and both women posted to social media to comment on the bout. As reported, Lynch defeated Stratton in an Extreme Rules match to retain the NXT Women’s Championship in the main event of last night’s show. Lynch (who suffered a laceration in the match) and Stratton both posted to Instagram to comment on the match, as you can see below.
Lynch, who included a graphic photo of the injury in her post, wrote:
“NbeXT was rocking tonight.
The Man brought @tiffanywwe to the main event but she brought it to The Man. Respect. It wasn’t Tiffy time this time. But it will be again.
The world tour continues.
Stitches and all – last slide is my arm
Shout out to @iamhuntley for drawing this shirt.
@kingtroi for being a legend.
#NoMercy”
Meanwhile, Stratton said:
“Name an assignment I didn’t understand
I’ve always loved the idea of not being what people expect me to be, but tonight was different. The man @beckylynchwwe brought it to me on another level unlike anyone ever has, but I brought it right back, I said what I said and I’m not going anywhere. See you all in the main event of wrestle-mania sooner rather than later! Toodles.”