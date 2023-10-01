wrestling / News

Becky Lynch Beats Tiffany Stratton, Retains Title at WWE NXT No Mercy

September 30, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT No Mercy - Becky Lynch Image Credit: WWE, TNT Sports

– The Man Becky Lynch is still the NXT Women’s Champion. At tonight’s WWE NXT No Mercy, Lynch defeated the former champion Tiffany Stratton in an Extreme Rules Match.

The finish came when Stratton attempted the Prettiest Moonsault Ever. Becky Lynch managed to avoid the move and hit the Mandhandle Slam on Stratton onto a pile of chairs to score the pinfall victory. Tegan Nox was also shown watching the match at ringside.

WWE NXT No Mercy is still ongoing. You can check out 411’s live coverage RIGHT HERE. Some clips and images from the NXT Women’s Title bout are available below:

