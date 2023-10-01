wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Beats Tiffany Stratton, Retains Title at WWE NXT No Mercy
– The Man Becky Lynch is still the NXT Women’s Champion. At tonight’s WWE NXT No Mercy, Lynch defeated the former champion Tiffany Stratton in an Extreme Rules Match.
The finish came when Stratton attempted the Prettiest Moonsault Ever. Becky Lynch managed to avoid the move and hit the Mandhandle Slam on Stratton onto a pile of chairs to score the pinfall victory. Tegan Nox was also shown watching the match at ringside.
WWE NXT No Mercy is still ongoing. You can check out 411’s live coverage RIGHT HERE. Some clips and images from the NXT Women’s Title bout are available below:
.@TeganNoxWWE is keeping a close eye on our Main Event 👀#NXTNoMercy pic.twitter.com/GDeFkxWGnV
— WWE (@WWE) October 1, 2023
💅💅💅@tiffstrattonwwe is ready to take back her title! pic.twitter.com/baYuJy0Phb
— WWE (@WWE) October 1, 2023
.@BeckyLynchWWE came ready for a FIGHT 👊 #NXTNoMercy pic.twitter.com/qGl2PUenYg
— WWE (@WWE) October 1, 2023
This match is getting BRUTAL 😬#NXTNoMercy pic.twitter.com/fZKcaWyC1l
— WWE (@WWE) October 1, 2023
SWANTON THROUGH THE TABLE FROM TIFFANY STRATTON 😱@tiffstrattonwwe #NXTNoMercy pic.twitter.com/JaednOEgyg
— WWE (@WWE) October 1, 2023
Bray written on Becky's shirt 🙏#NXTNoMercy pic.twitter.com/xtD1Lm1e2r
— WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) October 1, 2023
This match just got Extreme! 😳#NXTNoMercypic.twitter.com/bOfoDaoUS2
— WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) October 1, 2023
The legacy of @BeckyLynchWWE is GOATed 🐐#NXTNoMercy pic.twitter.com/m5xrQR9lIP
— WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) October 1, 2023
𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐌𝐀𝐍 𝐑𝐄𝐓𝐀𝐈𝐍𝐒!@BeckyLynchWWE is still your WWE NXT Women’s Champion! 🏆#NXTNoMercy pic.twitter.com/vvsceSlkPO
— WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) October 1, 2023
Absolutely INCREDIBLE match 🙌@BeckyLynchWWE beats @tiffstrattonwwe to remain #WWENXT Women's Champion!#NXTNoMercy pic.twitter.com/SsQK1ogJQF
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 1, 2023
