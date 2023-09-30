Join 411’s Live NXT No Mercy Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, Winfree here to cover all the NXT No Mercy action. Tonight we’ve got title matches, such as a rematch between Tiffany Stratton and Becky Lynch for the women’s title but in an Extreme Rules match and a fatal four way tag team title match. So that’ll be fun. The Heritage Cup will be up for grabs between Noam Dar and Butch, Bron Breakker battles Baron Corbin, and our presumptive main event will feature NXT champion Carmelo Hayes will put his title up for grabs against Ilja Dragunov. That’s not everything but it’s a pretty good chunk of what’s on offer tonight. So that’s the preamble, let’s get to the action.

Minor note on the pre-show, Blair Davenport defeated Kelani James then Gigi Dolan attacked Davenport only to be chased off by refs.

The opening video package copies the old intro from the N64 No Mercy game, which is fun.

Bron dove onto Corbin before the bell sounded, then they fought into the crowd. Corbin lands some punches as they brawl through the crowd, and people cheering Corbin just feels wrong on so many levels. Eventually they head back to the ringside area where Bron punches out some security goons then Corbin clotheslines Bron back over the barricade. Back ringside and Corbin sets Bron on the announce table, then tries a senton but Bron moves and the table refuses to break. They get into the ring eventually.

Match #1: Bron Breakker vs. Baron Corbin

Bron in control immediately and hits a belly to belly suplex. Corbin fights back with a boot out of the corner and a diving clothesline. Body blows from Corbin then a suplex for a 2 count. Bron just bounces up and gets clotheslined down. Bron fights back and slams Corbin then starts landing elbows to the back of the head on the mat. Running knee from Bron in the corner. Bron sets Corbin on the top rope and climbs up with him but Corbin shoves him off only for Bron to run up and hit a super frankensteiner, sort of as there was a timing issue, then he follows with a gorilla press into a powerslam for a 2 count. Corbin calls on Bron, Bron is happy to attack him in the corner for a bit before Corbin starts fighting back with rights then a Death Valley Driver for 2. Bron avoids a half nelson suplex and tries a Steiner Recliner but Corbin scrambles to the ropes to break that attempt. Corbin catches a running Bron with a Deep Six but again only 2. They start trading punches again, Bron’s punches aren’t very nice looking, then Corbin lands a leg kick and Bron responds with a knee to the face. Bron avoids End of Days, and cradles Corbin for a 2 count right near the ropes, that was awkward. Clothesline from Bron and he hits another one, then a third to send Corbin out of the ring. Bron heads out of the ring and runs into a chokeslam from Corbin that puts Bron through the announce table. Naturally Bron just sits up no selling and fires up, then Spears the heck out of Corbin on the floor. Back in the ring Bron takes the straps down, but here’s Mr. Stone to get caught and thrown into a pile of goons but all that allows Corbin to hit an End of Days and win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Baron Corbin won in 9:33

Rating: 2 stars

Thoughts: Decent brawl but for all of Bron’s physical attributes there’s a lack of punch to his offense that doesn’t quite connect. Corbin is Corbin, and the screwy finish didn’t help much. Add another 90 seconds or so if you want to start this at the opening brawl, my clock only went bell to bell.

We get a replay of a kickoff interview with Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams, both men feel good and expect to win their matches.

Match #2 – NXT North American Title Match with special guest referee Dragon Lee: (c) Dominik Mysterio vs. Trick Williams

Dom with a dropkick at the bell but only 2 and then he whines at Lee. Williams with a school boy for 2, and again Dom whines to the ref. Williams with more attacks then a misdirection shoulder block, dropkick, and then Dom takes a powder. Dom gets his belt and decides to walk away, but Williams intercepts him with a clothesline on the floor. Back in the ring Williams with a scoop slam then some strikes as the crowd chants for Mami rather than either wrestler. Dom powders again but again Williams follows him and sends him back into the ring but takes time getting back in so Dom kicks the middle rope into his crotch and sends him back to the floor. Dom lands a chop then sends Williams back into the ring. High knee from Dom, that’s barely a 2 count then he grabs a rest hold. Williams tries to fight free but Dom clubs him down. Dom avoids a Stinger Splash and snaps Williams over the top rope then messes with the crowd to set up a hilo for a 2 count. Some mounted punches from Dom, then he misses an elbow drop. Williams lands a boot then starts landing rights to the body and head. High side kick from Williams then a dropkick and a 2 count. Backslide from Dom gets 2 then we get a double down on a double clothesline.

Dom hits a 619 to the back of the head, then tries a superkick but misses Williams and hits Lee by accident. Lee is down on the outside now. Williams avoids a corner charge and hits a neckbreaker but by the time another ref gets down he can’t get a 3 count. Some corner chops from Williams then a flapjack. Tornado kick from Williams gets another 2 count, Dom not really letting those 2 counts stretch thus far. They bang heads out of the corner and both men are down again. Dom then runs into the replacement ref, for no reason, and crossbodies Williams out of the ring. Dom posts Williams then tosses him into the ring, he climbs the ropes for a Frog Splash but Williams avoids it and covers for another visual win but no ref. Williams goes to check on Lee, Dom gets the belt though and misses a swing, Williams then with a flying knee to to send the belt into Dom’s face and pick up the pin and title.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Trick Williams won the title in 9:28

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: This lacked physical cohesion and relied on the smoke and mirrors of the refs a bit too much for my taste, but NXT has helped Dom’s mechanics and presentation in the ring quite a bit. This also pretty easily sets up Dom and Dragon Lee for main roster action going forward.

We get a recap of Joe Gacy claiming all hope is gone and declaring the death of the Schism. And nothing of value was lost.

Match #3 – Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Title Match: (c) The Family (Tony D’Angelo and Channing Lorenzo) vs. The Creed Brothers (Julius and Brutus) w/ Ivy Nile vs. OTM (Lucien Price and Bronco Nima) w/ Scrypts vs. Humberto Carillo and Angel Garza

Only two men in at a time here but tags are free for all. Angel and Julius start, they trade chops then we get shoving between everyone, and suddenly everything breaks down into a brawl between everyone. Julius dives onto a pile of bodies on the floor. Brutus fights Price and Nima alone, that goes poorly. Hook kick from Price then he tags in Nima and Brutus takes a tandem attack. Humberto tags himself in, and Brutus rolls over to tag in Lorenzo. Lorenzo with some aerial moves before Lorenzo hits a Manhattan Drop and some stomps. Tony tags in and Humberto takes some offense. Angel gets in the ring illegally so Tony and Lorenzo double team them for a bit including Tony tossing Lorenzo into both men in the corner. Humberto tags in Angel, Tony tries to lift them both but he drops holding his right leg. Things break down for a second as medical checks on Tony. Lorenzo uppercuts Humberto, but then gets tripped up into the ropes and Angel knees him in the face. High low attack from Angel and Humberto with the hands instead of legs and they’re in control now. Tony has been taken out of frame. Angel hoists Lorenzo into a Gory Special, Humberto comes in with a flipping facebuster. Nima tags in and starts unloading on Lorenzo. Price with a cheap shot and then he stalks Lorenzo and clotheslines him in the corner. Chin lock from Price, but Lorenzo fights free though he can’t tag out. Scrypts pulls at Julius so Ivy kicks him into next week and Brutus tags in. Brutus runs wild for a bit then Ankle Lock to Angel but Humberto breaks that up. Julius with suplexes to everyone while Brutus cranks the Ankle Lock on Angel, and Julius with a double Northern Lights suplex to both Price and Nima. Brutus still has the Ankle Lock and finally Humberto breaks it up. Nima and Price run wild for a bit and hold Lorenzo up for Humberto who superkicks him.

Tony begins his typical comeback and limps to the ring, he clotheslines down Humberto on the entrance ramp. Tony attacks Nima and Price then hits Humberto with a spinebuster. The heels all wind up on the top rope and we get a four corners superplex spot that leaves everyone down. The crowd thinks this is awesome. Ultimately that leaves the Creeds and Family in the ring to brawl for a bit, that goes for Brutus and Julius but now everyone gets a turn to take out another team. Assisted slam from Price and Nima to Tony but only a 2 count. Julius knees down Price then hoists Nima on his shoulders but it’s Humberto who hits the Doomsday dropkick. Angel with an assisted dropkick to Julius, then Brutus sends both Angel and Humberto out of the ring, and then hits an absurd springboard cannonball onto a pile of bodies. Lorenzo kicks Price, then he and Tony with a double back suplex to get the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: The Family retained the titles in 12:06

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: A spot fest kind of match given all the people involved, but not a bad one. The Creed brothers always find ways to stand out even in these large multi-man matches.