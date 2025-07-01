Ben Bishop Discusses His Approach To Creating Wrestling Content

Ben Bishop, a professional wrestler known for his social media content poking fun at wrestling tropes, recently spoke with Fightful about his creative philosophy. Bishop discussed dealing with online backlash and making it clear his videos are meant to be playful.

On his start: “When I first started making the videos, everyone was liking them, right? I kind of told myself, like, ‘Oh, man, everyone likes everything I do. This is great. I’m good forever,’” he said. “Until, you know, then eventually the tide turns, right? Like, okay, got a little too comfortable, made some videos, I made some people upset, and then I just always tried to assume people would understand what I’m saying. Now I just have to understand that you can’t assume context, and if you take it the way you take it, that’s fine. I don’t care if you don’t think I’m funny, I don’t care if you don’t think I’m a good wrestler, I don’t care, it’s all subjective. I don’t like every comedian. It doesn’t mean they’re not funny. I just might not be a fan of somebody’s comedy. That’s okay. I’m not gonna tell them that they’re not a funny person or they’re not good at what they do. Which everyone likes to tell me, which is fine. Again, we both get it.

“At the end of the day, I tell everybody I’m having fun with it,” he continued. “They’re playful videos, I’m not trying to put anyone down. I don’t mind what trolls think. They can think what they want. They’re not gonna like me at the end of the day, but I told any new wrestler, if you have a problem with what I say, or if you have a problem with a video, please just reach out. We can talk about it, and a few have, I’m not gonna name them, but a few have, and we’ve talked through it, and they understood a little bit more.”

On his goal: “I think at the end of the day, folks, I’m not a bad person. I’m actually a super nice guy. You can ask a lot of people that meet me. Yeah, I like to have fun and make some videos, ‘cause my sense of humor is my sense of humor. I’m telling you, I always say, I don’t care if you don’t like me as a wrestler. I don’t care if you don’t like me as a comedian, if you want to call it that. But you don’t have to come after my character. I’m a good guy. I’m a good guy. I just want to have fun. I do this for fun. I started as a huge wrestling fan, did it for fun. I obviously started for fun and I want to keep doing it for fun. If I stop having fun, what’s the point of doing all this? It’s all BS, you know?”