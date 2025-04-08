Various News: Best of Rich Swann On Wrestling REVOLVER, Kerry Morton Seminar, Su Yung Set For Memphis Wrestling

– Tuesday night’s episode of Wrestling REVOLVER Remix will present the best of Rich Swann. The episode airs on Triller TV+ starting at 8 PM ET and will be hosted by Swann, featuring the following:

* Revolver World Championship Match

Myron Reed vs. Rich Swann

* IMPACT Wrestling Championship Title Match

Johnny Impact vs. Rich Swann

* Rich Swann & Matthew Palmer vs Speedball Bailey & Paul Walter Hauser

* Exclusive Myron Reed Promo

* BDE Promo

* The Fall out from “We Did That” in Chicago

– Kerry Morton is set to host a training seminar in Godfrey, Illinois on Saturday. You can find out more here.

– Memphis Wrestling has announced that Su Yung will be returning to Memphis Wrestling on April 19th: