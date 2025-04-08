wrestling / News
Various News: Best of Rich Swann On Wrestling REVOLVER, Kerry Morton Seminar, Su Yung Set For Memphis Wrestling
April 8, 2025 | Posted by
– Tuesday night’s episode of Wrestling REVOLVER Remix will present the best of Rich Swann. The episode airs on Triller TV+ starting at 8 PM ET and will be hosted by Swann, featuring the following:
* Revolver World Championship Match
Myron Reed vs. Rich Swann
* IMPACT Wrestling Championship Title Match
Johnny Impact vs. Rich Swann
* Rich Swann & Matthew Palmer vs Speedball Bailey & Paul Walter Hauser
* Exclusive Myron Reed Promo
* BDE Promo
* The Fall out from “We Did That” in Chicago
– Kerry Morton is set to host a training seminar in Godfrey, Illinois on Saturday. You can find out more here.
– Memphis Wrestling has announced that Su Yung will be returning to Memphis Wrestling on April 19th:
