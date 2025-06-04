Updated Betting Odds For WWE Money In The Bank

The latest betting odds have been released for WWE Money In The Bank. Bet Online has the following betting odds for the show, which takes place on Saturday night and airs live on Peacock and Netflix internationally:

Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match:

Becky Lynch: -2000

Lyra Valkyria: +700

Tag Team Match:

John Cena & Paul Logan: -130

Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso: -110

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match:

Seth Rollins: -250

LA Knight: +200

El Grande Americano: +300

Penta: +1000

Solo Sikoa: +1200

Andrade: +3300

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match:

Naomi: -280

Rhea Ripley: +300

Roxanne Perez: +650

Stephanie Vaquer: +900

Alexa Bliss: +950

Giulia: +1000