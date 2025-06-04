wrestling / News

Updated Betting Odds For WWE Money In The Bank

June 4, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Money in the Bank CR JU JC LP Image Credit: WWE

The latest betting odds have been released for WWE Money In The Bank. Bet Online has the following betting odds for the show, which takes place on Saturday night and airs live on Peacock and Netflix internationally:

Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match:
Becky Lynch: -2000
Lyra Valkyria: +700

Tag Team Match:
John Cena & Paul Logan: -130
Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso: -110

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match:
Seth Rollins: -250
LA Knight: +200
El Grande Americano: +300
Penta: +1000
Solo Sikoa: +1200
Andrade: +3300

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match:
Naomi: -280
Rhea Ripley: +300
Roxanne Perez: +650
Stephanie Vaquer: +900
Alexa Bliss: +950
Giulia: +1000

