Bianca Belair Wins 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble (Pics, Video)
Miss Royal Rumble 2021 is crowned, and it is Bianca Belair. Ripley won the 2021 iteration of the Women’s Royal Rumble at tonight’s PPV, breaking the women’s Royal Rumble record with 56:49 in the ring, having started at #3. You can see pics and video from the match below.
The final four were Belair, Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, and Natalya. Belair eliminated Nattie, after which Ripley and Belair teamed up to take out Flair. Belair and Ripley then battled in the ring, with Belair finally sending Ripley over the top to win. Our full live coverage is here.
If @itsBayleyWWE wins the #RoyalRumble Match, she wants to challenge @MichaelCole!
We would make an exception to the rules for this match. pic.twitter.com/RNGcLbWSfn
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 1, 2021
We missed @NaomiWWE, and her glow, so much. 💚💙💜#RoyalRumble @itsBayleyWWE pic.twitter.com/6unognknss
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 1, 2021
.@BiancaBelairWWE & @NaomiWWE about to show the @WWEUniverse nothing they've ever seen before! ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/K7QDqjK5KG
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 1, 2021
It's okay, @BillieKayWWE, take your time, you punk, rebel soul. #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/7kIXR40JoL
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 1, 2021
Clearly @BillieKayWWE hasn't been catching up on her #WWENXT. Make us proud, @ShotziWWE! #WeAreNXT #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/nmeXyu2L14
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 1, 2021
Yeah…. @QoSBaszler already has a tag team partner.
Sorry, @BillieKayWWE. #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/qUv5QXkiyB
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 1, 2021
🕷🕷🕷@REALLiSAMARiE is HERE!!! 😮👏😮👏#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/EFsKasthFu
— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021
It's STORM SZN ⛈️ ⛈️ ⛈️#WWENXT #ToniStorm @RubyRiottWWE pic.twitter.com/hQK12zi89a
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 1, 2021
SHE'S STILL GOT IT! 👏 , 👏 , 👏 👏 👏
SHE'S STILL GOT IT! 👏 , 👏 , 👏 👏 👏 #RoyalRumble @REALLiSAMARiE @RubyRiottWWE pic.twitter.com/kkmWdDbqby
— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021
Billie & Jilly! ⭐🎤
They love it. We love it. YOU better love it. #RoyalRumble @BillieKayWWE @Jillianhall1 pic.twitter.com/BThTDXrYnl
— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021
IIconic or Riott? Tough decision for @BillieKayWWE. #RoyalRumble @RubyRiottWWE @PeytonRoyceWWE @REALLiSAMARiE pic.twitter.com/wbSfUDS4yY
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 1, 2021
Our #WWENXT heart is conflicted. 😥
Toni Storm is OUT, but @RheaRipley_WWE is IN the #RoyalRumble Match! pic.twitter.com/trfQVouXA7
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 1, 2021
.@DanaBrookeWWE isn't afraid to take risks tonight! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/ssbZv2nlD0
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 1, 2021
.@Torrie11 hasn't missed a step, or a shimmy! #RoyalRumble @PeytonRoyceWWE pic.twitter.com/z0RdphIBg3
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 1, 2021
Byeeee, @itsBayleyWWE! Byeee, @itsBayleyWWE! @BiancaBelairWWE said she would eliminate her, and she did. #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/L7BxOf7zIL
— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021
VINTAGE @MickieJames!
We're 𝒐𝒃𝒔𝒆𝒔𝒔𝒆𝒅. 😉 #RoyalRumble @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/8GozeurG5A
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 1, 2021
The Captain of #TeamKick is in the building!
You might want to get out of the way, @MickieJames. ❤️ #WeAreNXT #RoyalRumble @DakotaKai_WWE @rhearipley pic.twitter.com/xoz4JUgID1
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 1, 2021
You got this, @RheaRipley_WWE. #WeAreNXT #RoyalRumble @TaminaSnuka pic.twitter.com/MCfFTXvEpC
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 1, 2021
With a little help from @BiancaBelairWWE's hair, @NaomiWWE has done it again!! 👀🤯#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/mmyLsSm4FD
— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021
Hair can really bring people together. 🧡#RoyalRumble @NaomiWWE @BiancaBelairWWE pic.twitter.com/V6p29mKcWr
— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021
Yowie Wowie. Someone's having fun. 😳#RoyalRumble @AlexaBliss_WWE pic.twitter.com/D9fFtnlEqk
— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021
.@MsCharlotteWWE & @TaminaSnuka, THIS is #EmbersLaw. 🔥 #RoyalRumble #WeAreNXT @WWEEmberMoon pic.twitter.com/dN1mdpSDVY
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 1, 2021
THE FINAL 4: @NatbyNature. @MsCharlotteWWE. @RheaRipley_WWE. @BiancaBelairWWE.
WHO YOU GOT? #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/EYLj1KDw9p
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 1, 2021
.@BiancaBelairWWE & @RheaRipley_WWE remember #WrestleMania season.
We are down to the FINAL 2. #RoyalRumble @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/cp6lZyCfF5
— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021
THAT'S RIGHT! The EST of WWE is headed to #WrestleMania!
Congratulations to our 2021 Women's #RoyalRumble Match winner, @BiancaBelairWWE! pic.twitter.com/UzdZFrdqmF
— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021
The MOST deserved. #RoyalRumble @BiancaBelairWWE pic.twitter.com/UGVee4qLrC
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 1, 2021
