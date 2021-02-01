Bianca Belair Wins 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble (Pics, Video)

Miss Royal Rumble 2021 is crowned, and it is Bianca Belair. Ripley won the 2021 iteration of the Women’s Royal Rumble at tonight’s PPV, breaking the women’s Royal Rumble record with 56:49 in the ring, having started at #3. You can see pics and video from the match below.

The final four were Belair, Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, and Natalya. Belair eliminated Nattie, after which Ripley and Belair teamed up to take out Flair. Belair and Ripley then battled in the ring, with Belair finally sending Ripley over the top to win. Our full live coverage is here.