Join 411’s Live WWE Royal Rumble Coverage

Welcome to 411’s WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Report. We are LIVE in beautiful St. Petersburg, Florida. Tonight’s Kickoff Show panelists are Charly Caruso, Jerry “The King” Lawler, Booker T, John “Bradshaw” Layfield, and Peter Rosenberg. They break down the entire card and announce that Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg will be the first match on the main card. We head to a video package for Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg, and then Sonya Deville joins the panel to break down Sasha Banks vs. Carmella.