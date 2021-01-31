wrestling / News
Join 411’s Live WWE Royal Rumble Coverage
January 31, 2021 | Posted by
Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results
Welcome to 411’s WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Report. We are LIVE in beautiful St. Petersburg, Florida. Tonight’s Kickoff Show panelists are Charly Caruso, Jerry “The King” Lawler, Booker T, John “Bradshaw” Layfield, and Peter Rosenberg. They break down the entire card and announce that Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg will be the first match on the main card. We head to a video package for Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg, and then Sonya Deville joins the panel to break down Sasha Banks vs. Carmella.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On Bob Holly’s Role On Tough Enough, Incident With Matt Cappotelli, Bullying In Wrestling
- ODB Reveals That WWE Wasn’t Interested In Her In 2007, Triple H Told Her To Accept TNA’s Offer
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Insisted On Goldberg Using The Jackhammer Last Year, Goldberg Regrets Jackhammer Used On Undertaker
- WWE Sues US Citizenship & Immigration Services