– During a recent interview with Undisputed, Big Boom! AJ of the Costco Guys teased The Rizzler making an appearance at tonight’s AEW Revolution 2025 event. below are some highlights:

Big Boom! AJ on AEW Revolution: “When I come down the ramp and I bring the boom at the Crypto.com Arena, the boom will come right back–and I’ll be taking it into the ring. That means I would not want to be MxM or Johnny TV. Orange Cassidy is coming, Mark Briscoe is coming. I’m coming. Big Justice is coming. Hey, we might even see The Rizzler–and we’re bringing the boom.”

On his son Big Justice: “I get to do it with Big Justice–that’s my guy. He has the itch for pro wrestling now. That’s the best part of all this. Look who we’re teaming with–Orange Cassidy and Mark Briscoe. Between Orange, Mark, myself, and Big Justice, it works together so well. We bring something for everyone.”

At tonight’s AEW Revolution, Big Boom! AJ teams with The Conglomeration’s Orange Cassidy and Mark Briscoe against Johnny TV and MxM Collection. The match will take place during the Zero Hour pre-show. AEW Revolution is set for later tonight at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.