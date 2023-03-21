– During a recent interview with The Ten Count’s Steve Fall for Wrestling News.co, former WWE Superstar Big Damo had major praise for Randy Orton as a locker room leader during his run in the company as Killian Dain. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Big Damo on Randy Orton as a locker room leader: “Randy was an incredible locker room leader and [a] great [person] to be around because… you hear all of these stories about them and they’re just not true. He was wonderful to all of us, watching him wrestle every night on the house shows and stuff like that was fucking incredible because he’s outstanding at what he does.”

On learning to appreciate Orton: “I think that I learned to appreciate him more the more I saw him as well because he always had great matches and everything else, but the way he took his time and orchestrated the crowd, he was literally a level above everybody. I’m hearing that he’s having back issues, I’m really hoping it’s not true because he’s maybe the most important person on that roster right now and I’m hoping that he’s able to push through it, what a worker he is. What a leader.”