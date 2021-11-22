Big E On Working With Roman Reigns At WWE Survivor Series, Moving Forward As WWE Champion

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated following WWE Survivor Series, Big E discussed working with Roman Reigns, moving forward as WWE Champion on Raw, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Big E on working with Roman Reigns at Survivor Series: “His strength and athleticism are real. He even got me up in that powerbomb. I thought he was going to bail on it, but he had that second surge to get me up. Until you’re in the ring with him, people just don’t fully realize how good he is. He’s an incredible performer on an incredible run, and you can’t take away anything from him.“

On how the match played out: “I can’t say that I’m a guy that’s always fought from underneath—I debuted as Dolph Ziggler’s bodyguard and I dropped John Cena, so I can’t pretend that I was never given anything. But I’m a guy that is barely 5′ 11″; I didn’t have all these accolades coming into the business, and even though I’m not the Roman type, it’s all about that fight for me. My life has been filled with learning how to get up after getting knocked down.”

On moving forward as WWE Champion on Raw: “The responsibilities haven’t become easier, but I’m ready for it and I’m ready for more. Seth and KO on Raw, they are two of the best, so I need to bring it. And I’m excited about all these opportunities to grow and get better. I’m not home much, I’m not sleeping much, but it feels like I’m exactly where I should be.”