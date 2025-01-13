Big E. & Xavier Woods Take Feud To Social Media

Big E. and Xavier Woods have taken their onscreen issues with each other to social media. As noted, Woods and Kofi Kingston turned their backs on their New Day brother on the December 2nd episode of Raw when they accused E. of choosing his “new life” post-injury over them. The move turned Woods and Kingston heel in the eyes of fans, and they’ve been taken the fanbase to task for booing them as of late.

Woods posted to Twitter on Monday to fire off at fans, writing:

“Nah, it’s too late. We tried to tell yall but you wouldnt let us explain. All in your emotions. You chose your side now sit in it.”

After a fan said that Kingston and E. didn’t give Woods “the same kind of energy when you tore your Achilles,” Woods replied and saying that he “came back to the group [too] early for that to happen. E. replied with picks of himself and Kingston in ring gear paying tribute to Woods during his injury, writing:

“Don’t piss me off”

That led to a response from Woods, where he showed tribute gear he wore for E, writing, “Let’s not play this game.”

