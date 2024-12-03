Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods Turn Their Backs On Big E. During New Day Celebration on WWE Raw

The New Day’s celebration didn’t go as expected, with Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods turning away from Big E. on WWE Raw. Monday night’s episode saw Woods and Kingston start off the celebratory segment before Big E. came out and talked about how it hurts to see his New Day brethren fighting and that all they had was each other 10 years ago. He talked about how the two were by his side the day of his injury.

Woods and Kingston then criticized E. for letting them fight for months before coming back. Kingston said that Steve Austin, Edge, and Kurt Angle all came back from neck injuries but E. has not, and Woods said E. should have come back a long time ago and reminded E. that he came back from an Achilles injury in nine months to support E. Kingston said that E. chose a new life and his girlfriend over them.

Woods then said that E. didn’t miss them and took shots at E. for teasing the crowd when he was unlikely to ever be cleared. Woods told E. to leave the ring and get back to a desk where he belongs. E. tried to hug Kingston but Kingston pushed him away. E. headed to the back and Woods and Kingston said they were on their own, shaking hands.