Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

So Survivor Series happened. You don’t remember? Well let us remind you!

After that, we are reminded of The New Day anniversary later today.

CM Punk is here and runs into Jey Uso and Sami Zayn. Punk shakes some hands and, after a hesitation, gives Sami the ol how do ya do.

Punk is here live now, and he’s got a pretty sick sweater on.

Punk gets the hometown pop then talks about the last time we saw him. He said he wasn’t sure what the future held. He had a lot of things to consider. Now here he is, feeling a little Déjà vu, but he now knows exactly where he is going. He is feeling fresh and put his personal things aside. He handled Drew, took some business for Paul Heyman. He knows what the future holds.

He stands on the corner of the ring, points towards the sky, and asks if we can see it. He can see it. His entire career, everyone told him it wasn’t there, they couldn’t see the vision. There may not be a sign, but Punk sees it. He knows what the future for CM Punk holds. There’s many roads to take to get there, ways to “finish your story.” Maybe the Rumble? Maybe Elimination Chamber? Any road he takes winds up being a dead end, but now he has a favor to call upon if need be. He invites all to join him on this journey with him

Seth Rollins, seemingly uninterested, is here. Seth has been thinking a lot – he really should have knocked Punk’s ass out the same day he came back to the WWE. He regrets it every single day for the past year. Over that year, a lot has gotten in the way: Punk got hurt, Seth had titles to defend, a Bloodline to take down, and the last time he saw Punk, he was this close to taking his shot, but he had pity for him. It was after HITC, Punk was hanging on by a thread, and he had pity. After Saturday, seeing him stand there next to Roman, it became very clear that it was time to rectify his mistakes. As they stand here right now, there is nothing in his way or Punk’s way – on one holding them back – with only air and hatred in between them and he has a feeling in his gut that tonight is the night he knocks CM Punk on his ass.

CM Punk goes full Hamilton and tells Seth to speak less and talk more. Six months ago, Seth was a champ and had something Punk wanted, now he has nothing. He knows what is in his future, and Seth ain’t it. Seth has been thinking about Punk for six months? He doesn’t think about Seth at all. He has things to do in this business, so stay out of his business.

Seth tells Punk he talks too much and doesn’t listen enough, just like Punk.

Seth: “This is my business.”

He shoves Punk on the ground. Punk stands up and takes a swing at Seth until Sami and Jey run down to break them up. Jey holds Punk back as Seth talks some shit. Punk leaves with Jey as Seth keeps shouting. Jey holds onto Punk kind of adding some realism to the whole thing.

Seth grabs a mic, asks Punk if he’s Punk’s business now. Punk runs towards the ring and Seth stomps him a few times. Agents and Pearce are out now. Seth with a mic tells them to get Punk out of here, you too Jey, run along to Roman.

Sami grabs a mic, tells Seth hey chill. He gets Seth is angry, but he doesn’t get to talk to Jey Uso that way. Sami says Sami’s right. Jey and Roman, they’re family. Right. My bad. But Jey is family, what’s Seth’s excuse? He’s not family, man.

SAMI USO chant.

Seth says he loves Sami Uso, but if he is family with Roman, then he can’t be family with Seth. They are closer than The Bloodline has ever been. They’ve been up and down these roads for 20 years. They are supposed to be family too.

Sami reminds Seth he didn’t ask to be teamed with Punk. He didn’t want that. But he was willing to help and they were down a man. He didn’t want Punk, he wanted Seth. He asked Seth. Twice. And Seth said no. They wouldn’t have had to team with Punk if Seth had in the first place, but he’s too damned stubborn.

Seth wonders if he is losing his mind. Remind him why he wanted Seth to team with him – to help Roman Reigns. Sami reminds Seth that the monster, Roman Reigns, Seth created him. Seth put a chair in his back ten years ago. His hands are not clean.

Seth is aware of his part in this, the sins he’s committed, he get sit. He has apologized and atoned, but if we are pointing fingers then look in the mirror, cuz Sami did the same damned thing. He did it for the right reason. Roman was the scum of the earth. Roman has not changed. Sami is gullible and really stupid right now.

Sami says it seems like Seth is real angry and has a lot of frustration, so how bout we blow some steam off tonight. Seth says fine, if that’s how Sami wants it.

After last night’s show, Priest tried to get some revenge on Finn, but Finn got the upperhand

We go live and The Judgment Day are backstage, where Liv Morgan tells Finn that she thought they all agreed he’d stay away from Damien. Finn says he was going to but Dom couldn’t get the job done so he had to. Maybe if Liv had listened to Finn, she may not have lost. Now she has to worry about Iyo Sky. She has a lot to focus on. Liv says yes, they will. She just hopes Finn knows what he is doing.

Finn says when everyone listens to Finn, The Judgment Day win.

Liv asks Dom to go keep an eye on Finn while she prepares for her match and says bye to the rest of the crew.



