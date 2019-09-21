wrestling / News
Various News: Hall of Famers Working With Big Show for Netflix Sitcom, EVOLVE 135 Recap Video, Bella Twins Attend Launch Party
September 21, 2019
– WWE Superstar the Big Show shared a photo on his Instagram account, showing him working on his new Netflix sitcom The Big Show Show. Based on the image, it appears WWE Hall of Famers Rikishi, Mick Foley, and Mark Henry will all be appearing in the upcoming Netflix sitcom. You can check out that Instagram post below.
He wrote, “@Rikishi @themarkhenry @realmickfoley.com wonderful day with some very talented friends!! The Big Show Show will warm your heart and make you burst out loud laughing. #funny#family# comedy #WWE #Netflix”
– The Bella Twins shared a vlog on their launch party for their Brizee line. You can check out that video below.
– A new recap video is available for last night’s EVOLE 135. You can check out that clip below.
