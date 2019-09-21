EVOLVE 135 Results: WALTER Competes in Main Event, More

– WWN Live held EVOLVE 135 in Brooklyn, New York on Friday night, with a WALTER vs. JD Drake main event and more. The results were, per Fightful:

* KC Navarro def. Anthony Henry. Henry attacked Navarro after the match.

* Avery Taylor def. Alex Gracia, Brandi Lauren, Natalia Markova, Shotzi Blackheart, and Vanity

* Arturo Ruas def. John Silver

* Evolution’s Edge Tournament First Round Elimination Match: Curt Stallion def. Anthony “Sharkbait” Gutierrez, Karam and Daniel Garcia.

* Austin Theory vs. Babatunde went to a no-contest when The Unwanted attacked.

* EVOLVE Tag Team Championship: The Skulk (AR Fox, Leon Ruff, & Liam Gray) (c) def. The Unwanted (Donovan, Eddie Kingston, & Joe Gacy)

* Harlem Bravado def. Adrian Alanis

* Evolution’s Edge Tournament First Round Elimination Match: Anthony Greene def. Big Game Leroy, Brandon Taggart and Sean Maluta

* Kassius Ohno def. Josh Briggs

* WALTER def. JD Drake