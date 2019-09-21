wrestling / News
EVOLVE 135 Results: WALTER Competes in Main Event, More
– WWN Live held EVOLVE 135 in Brooklyn, New York on Friday night, with a WALTER vs. JD Drake main event and more. The results were, per Fightful:
* KC Navarro def. Anthony Henry. Henry attacked Navarro after the match.
* Avery Taylor def. Alex Gracia, Brandi Lauren, Natalia Markova, Shotzi Blackheart, and Vanity
* Arturo Ruas def. John Silver
* Evolution’s Edge Tournament First Round Elimination Match: Curt Stallion def. Anthony “Sharkbait” Gutierrez, Karam and Daniel Garcia.
* Austin Theory vs. Babatunde went to a no-contest when The Unwanted attacked.
You guys take care of yourselves… don't mind @austintheory1! If you need the EVOLVE Champ, he'll just be… over here! #EVOLVE135 #ClubWWN
➡️ #WWNLive.com pic.twitter.com/e5DvXLuaGe
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) September 21, 2019
* EVOLVE Tag Team Championship: The Skulk (AR Fox, Leon Ruff, & Liam Gray) (c) def. The Unwanted (Donovan, Eddie Kingston, & Joe Gacy)
Ace Crushers all around! @ARealFoxx, @heyliamgray and @LeonRuffsxe coming up big against the Unwanted! #EVOLVE135 #ClubWWN
➡️ #WWNLive.com pic.twitter.com/4laJwxhdyG
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) September 21, 2019
* Harlem Bravado def. Adrian Alanis
* Evolution’s Edge Tournament First Round Elimination Match: Anthony Greene def. Big Game Leroy, Brandon Taggart and Sean Maluta
Don't ever come between @leroygreen_SF and his Switch! #EVOLVE135 #ClubWWN
➡️ #WWNLive.com pic.twitter.com/TC5mKtqG7Z
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) September 21, 2019
* Kassius Ohno def. Josh Briggs
Relentless effort from @KassiusOhno to wear down @TheJoshBriggs! #EVOLVE135 #ClubWWN
➡️ #WWNLive.com pic.twitter.com/5Oxz5hql71
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) September 21, 2019
* WALTER def. JD Drake
Incredible match from @WalterAUT and @RealJDDrake to close out #EVOLVE135! #ClubWWN
➡️ #WWNLive.com pic.twitter.com/7nwmurWbvN
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) September 21, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On Signing Mark Henry to a 10 Year Deal, Recalls Reaction Backstage
- Bruce Prichard on Why Waylon Mercy Failed, How Much of It Came From Dan Spivey
- Braun Strowman Responds to Keith Olbermann Taking Shot at Him Being on MLB on FOX
- Dominik Dijakovic Takes Shot at Kenny Omega Over NXT ‘Developmental Talent’ Comments