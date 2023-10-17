Bill Simmons Says Vince McMahon Won’t Be Giving Notes On Upcoming Documentary

In a recent appearance with Bloomberg Live, The Ringer’s Bill Simmons shared some details on the Vince McMahon documentary that has been in production for the last three years (per Fightful). Simmons, who serves as EP for the project, was optimistic about the final product. In response to questions, Simmons stated that while Vince McMahon will be able to see clips before the premiere, he won’t be in a position to give any notes on the docuseries’ final cut. You can find a few highlights from Simmons and watch the full interview below.

On the production status of the documentary: “We have this Vince McMahon documentary that we’ve been working on for three years, I think it has the chance to be really great. I think it has a chance to be the best one I’ve been involved with. I’ll be interested to see what people think about that one. It was a lot of time and one where Netflix still has final cut of it and it’s a little more old school like the 30 For 30 model was. I think it has the chance to be really special.”

On what level of input Vince McMahon will be afforded: “Not the giving notes on the final cut part. He gets to look at clips.”