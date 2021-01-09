WWE News: Billie Kay Pitches to Join the Riott Squad, Video of Carmella’s Promo, NXT New Year’s Evil Recap

– Billie Kay is pushing hard to join the Riott Squad and made her big pitch on this week’s Smackdown. On Friday’s episode, Kay said she wanted to join the group so they could be more than just a duo again. She noted that she can be punk, saying, “I’ve been listening to Blink1182 recently” and that she’s been mosh pitting. Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan were skeptical of the idea:

– WWE posted Carmella’s promo from Smackdown, in which the Untouchable One explains why she’ll always be be better than Sasha Banks:

– The latest What’s NeXT is online, recapping the events of NXT New Year’s Evil: