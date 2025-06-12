wrestling / News
Billy Corgan Claims NWA Is ‘Not For Sale,’ Says WWE Did Not Attempt To Acquire the Promotion
– During an appearance on ” target=”_blank”>Busted Open Radio this week, NWA Owner Billy Corgan discussed Natalya recently appearing in the promotion, with Nattie revealing that she’d like to appear in NWA to challenge Kenzie Paige for the NWA Women’s World Title. Later on, Corgan discussed WWE giving NWA their “endorsement,” noting how people believe that Natalya appearing in the promotion meant that WWE was looking to acquire NWA.
According to Corgan, the NWA “not for sale,” and WWE did not attempt to purchase the company. He stated the following (via Fightful):
“The WWE endorsement, if you even wanna call it that — let’s call it a blessing — shows you that we’ve earned our spot in this game here. We’re not competition by any stretch of the imagination but we are a player now and the other thing I wanna add really quickly is we’re not for sale. A lot of people assumed that the minute that door opened with Nattie, that that night we were gonna be sold. We’re not for sale and WWE has not asked.”