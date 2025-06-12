– During an appearance on ” target=”_blank”>Busted Open Radio this week, NWA Owner Billy Corgan discussed Natalya recently appearing in the promotion, with Nattie revealing that she’d like to appear in NWA to challenge Kenzie Paige for the NWA Women’s World Title. Later on, Corgan discussed WWE giving NWA their “endorsement,” noting how people believe that Natalya appearing in the promotion meant that WWE was looking to acquire NWA.

According to Corgan, the NWA “not for sale,” and WWE did not attempt to purchase the company. He stated the following (via Fightful):