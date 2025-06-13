Billy Corgan on How Long It Took To Reach Deal For NWA on Roku Channel

As previously reported, the NWA and the Roku Channel announced a streaming partnership and episodes of Powerrr will be on the service starting July 29. Roku Sports Channel will stream matches every Tuesday. In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Billy Corgan talked about how long it took to put the deal together, noting that it was beteen six and nine months.

He said: “If anybody might have seen just the other day, it came out that we’ve signed our first real true first-run television deal for NWA Powerrr with Roku, the number one streaming platform in North America. This is a deal that’s took at least six to nine months to put together and I think it’s the first significant NWA TV deal probably since the days of NWA-TNA and if you wanna go back further than that because obviously, Jeff Jarrett was trying to build up TNA, you’d have to go back to somewhere into the 90s so, this is a huge deal for us and it’s total credit to our team… We worked very hard as a team to put this together so credit to our great team for sticking with it. Many people have doubted the NWA’s progress, doubted the NWA’s game plan which I said many, many times was gonna take a long time. I wasn’t just gonna throw money at it and try to be a puffed-up indie. I wanted to run an international promotion that was gonna compete at the highest levels and I think as you’ve seen recently, when the WWE allowed Nattie to come in and wrestle for the NWA at Crockett Cup, I think that shows you that we’ve earned our flowers once again in the business and there’s such a great will around the NWA because the wrestling ecosystem as you see with WWE and now with AAA, and with TNA, you see this wrestling ecosystem open up which you know, on your show many times, I predicted this is where the business was going and so here we are. We are here at the optimal way for the business to be generated back towards the fans. In many ways, it harkens back to the territorial era, where really it was about the fans and letting the fans sort of tell promotions what they really need and now you’re seeing the benefit of that.“