WWE News: Billy Kidman on Not Understanding Why His Name Was Trending, Toni Storm to Deliver Message to Kay Lee Ray This Week, WWE Now Recaps Extreme Rules

– As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Billy Kidman’s name started trending over the weekend after Kevin Owens posted a list of wrestlers who were not on the card for last night’s Extreme Rules event. Owens’ list included names such as Mantaur and Billy Kidman. Kidman was later confused about why his name was trending on Twitter and was interviewed by WWE during last night’s event. You can check out Kidman’s thoughts on the matter below.

Billy Kidman stated the following on finding out his name was trending:

“It was very unexpected. Normally, I just pop on — and I hadn’t even been on Twitter in weeks — and I just randomly glanced on there and I had to keep refreshing it, like, ‘Why does my name keep popping up there?’ Look. This is way before my time — Twitter’s after my time, so I didn’t know — I know it’s important, but I had on idea why. And so, as I started looking through, I’m like, ‘Don’t tell me I got fired. I know I didn’t die, so…’ Normally, that’s why people trend. So yeah, I’m looking though, and I saw what Kevin put out, and it’s cool. It’s all in good fun.”

Kidman was then asked if he wanted to confirm he would not appear on the show. Kidman replied, “I’m not sure if I can actually confirm that or not. I mean, I’m here. It is my home state. I mean, what better place to make a return?” Kidman would not go onto appear during the pay-per-view event.

– NXT UK has announced that champ Toni Storm will have a special message on her next challenger, Kay Lee Ray, on this week’s edition of NXT UK. Also, here is the lineup for this week’s episode:

* Mark Andrews vs. Kassius Ohno

* Jinny vs. Xia Brookside

– Also, WWE Now did a recap video of last night’s Extreme Rules show. You can check out that clip below.