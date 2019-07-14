wrestling / News
WWE News: Billy Kidman Confused About Why He’s Trending, Brie Bella Facetimes With Alexa Bliss, WWE Stars At Be A Star Rally
– As we previously noted, Kevin Owens posted a list of wrestlers who were not on the card for Extreme Rules tomorrow night and blamed Shane McMahon for it. He had a couple of joke names on there, including Mantaur and Billy Kidman. Kidman seems very confused as to why he ended up trending as a result. He wrote:
Someone fill me in on why I’m trending?! I’m afraid to look just in case I died or got fired!!
— Billy Kidman (@WWEKidman) July 13, 2019
– The Bella Twins have posted a new video in which Brie Ball facetimes with Alexa Bliss as they celebrate their new wine.
– Titus O’Neil, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans and No Way Jose were at the Be A Star rally for the Boys and Girls Club in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Today @TitusONeilWWE, @DanaBrookeWWE, @LaceyEvansWWE, & @WWENoWayJose are participating in a #BeaSTAR rally at the @BGCA_Clubs in Springfied, MA! pic.twitter.com/s1ie5cjnmK
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) July 13, 2019
