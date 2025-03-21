wrestling / News
Bishop Dyer Wins Two Gold Medals At Jiu-Jitsu Tournament
March 20, 2025 | Posted by
Bishop Dyer picked up a couple of gold medals at the IBJJF PAN Jiu-Jitsu Tournament. The former Baron Corbin posted to Twitter and noted that he won the medals at the 2025 iteration of the tournament, as you can see below.
Dyer added to his gold medal collection, having previously won one at the Jiu Jitsu World League Florida VIII.
DOUBLE GOLD AT PANS!!! Purple belt has been good to me!!@ibjjf pic.twitter.com/wbdoa1hCr5
— Tom (@TomPestock) March 20, 2025
