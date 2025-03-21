wrestling / News

Bishop Dyer Wins Two Gold Medals At Jiu-Jitsu Tournament

March 20, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Baron Corbin WWE Smackdown Tom Pestock Bishop Dyer Image Credit: WWE

Bishop Dyer picked up a couple of gold medals at the IBJJF PAN Jiu-Jitsu Tournament. The former Baron Corbin posted to Twitter and noted that he won the medals at the 2025 iteration of the tournament, as you can see below.

Dyer added to his gold medal collection, having previously won one at the Jiu Jitsu World League Florida VIII.

