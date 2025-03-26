Bishop Dyer Says He’s Set To Work Several Shows for MLW

– Former WWE Superstar Bishop Dyer (aka Baron Corbin) revealed in an interview on The Ariel Helwani Show this week that he’s committed to upcoming shows with Major League Wrestling (MLW). Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Bishop Dyer on his wrestling future: “I have goals. I want to continue to wrestle, obviously. I want to go to Japan and wrestle. I’m excited for other shows that I’m doing with new talent that I’ve never been around. MLW is gonna be amazing. What they’re doing is amazing, and I get to be a part of that, and I’m going to do several shows with them.”

On working with MLW: “Oh, I’m so excited to be a part of MLW. They are doing some amazing things. They just want to grow and be a massive entity in this world. That’s the most exciting thing about wrestling right now, it’s so hot all over, at all levels. So when you’re getting MLW bringing in talent, they’ve got major stars. I’m going out there, and they are going to do some amazing things.”

On MLW changing venues for Battle Riot VII due to high ticket demand: “Our venue that we were supposed to do next month, they already had to upgrade the honey because it sold out, so they’re moving to a bigger venue. So that speaks volumes on what they’re doing in terms of putting on a show and bringing stars in. For me, I’ve already committed to a few shows with them, so it’s not a one-stop shop. We’re going to do a few, and hopefully continue on. I mean, I would love to hold the MLW Championship.”

MLW has not yet officially announced Bishop Dyer for any upcoming events.