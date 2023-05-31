Blair Davenport Reveals Herself As Mystery Attacker On WWE NXT

The woman who has been attacking the NXT women’s division has revealed herself as Blair Davenport. Davenport appeared on Tuesday’s episode, attacking Dani Palmer once again and then unmasking in the ring.

Davenport has attacked several women in NXT over the past few months including Nikkita Lyons, Wendy Choo, Sol Ruca, Palmer, and Roxanne Perez. Both Lyons and Ruca are out due to ACL injuries. This marks Davenport’s first appearance in NXT since Worlds Collide in September of last year, where she was part of a unification match for the NXT Women’s Championship and NXT UK Women’s Championship.