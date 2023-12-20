Blair Davenport & Riley Osborne Announce Engagement

Blair Davenport and Riley Osborne are set to tie the knot. Davenport posted to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that her partner and fellow NXT star proposed, and she said yes. You can see the post below.

Osborne is on NXT TV as a member of Chase U, and is in the early stages of a romance storyline with Thea Hail. He is set to face Lexis King in the men’s NXT Breakout Tournament next week. Davenport will challenge Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT New Year’s Evil in two weeks.

On behalf of 411, congratulations to the couple!