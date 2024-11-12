– During a recent edition of AEW Unrestricted, ring announcer Bobby Cruise praised AEW and Tony Khan for how they’ve honored the late Jay Briscoe (aka Jamin Pugh). Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bobby Cruise on Tony Khan’s respect for ROH: “The respect that he has for Ring of Honor, and Ring of Honor’s history and the people in it…like what happened with Jamin obviously was a tragic thing,” Cruise said, “but the way we have continued to honor him with the ladder match at Supercard [of Honor], the Jay Briscoe ‘Reach for the Sky’ match, his likeness on the title belts on the side plates and stuff.”

On Khan’s passion for wrestling: “Just really, really cool stuff that I think it takes someone special like [Tony Khan] and his passion for everything he does, but you know now one of those things is Ring of Honor to just…little details that are really, really cool.”