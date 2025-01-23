Bobby Fulton’s Son Accused Of Misconduct, Verbal Abuse & More

Dillon Hines, the son of Bobby Fulton, is facing a series of misconduct allegations including abuse, forgery and more. The Scioto Valley Guardian has published an article on its investigation into Hines, who promotes World Classic Professional Big-Time Wrestling. The article details a number of allegations against Hines including a verbal altercation with his father on a podcast interview where he was addressing allegations of forgery and mismanagement, as well as unprofessionalism toward the likes of D-Von Dudley, ghosting people for money and more.

The article notes that Hines and Fulton appeared on the Duke Loves Rasslin and during the appearance, Fulton expressed an issue with Hines booking lesser known talent over established stars, which led to Hines berating his father and accusing Fulton of undermining him. He said at one point, “You quit being something when you had cancer” and Fulton appeared drained, trying to end the argument only to have Hines intensify it. While Fulton posted a statement to Facebook saying that he “started to pretend like we were arguing” and that it was staged, host Duke Bennet told the outlet:

“100% real. I know it for a fact because Dillon has threatened to sue me over and over again for airing it. At first, I wasn’t going to, but the issue of Elder Abuse and having damning evidence was too important for me to sit on. Also, again, these guys are often yelling and screaming at each other and Dillon getting physical with Bobby as a result behind the scenes at events.”

Dudley has alleged that Hines failed to provide a table for a meet-and-greet and demanded that he sign a stack of photos that were not part of the agreement. Dudley says when he refused, Hines threatened to have police remove him from the building. Since that incident, Hines has criticized Dudley on social media.

The report goes on to say that Rob Van Dam has accused Hines of ghosting people, noting, “The list of talent that got slimed by these two [referring to Dillon and Bobby Fulton] is pretty extensive.” RVD noted that CJ Perry, Sonny Onoo, and Highspots’ Michael Bochicchio are among those said people and Bochicchio told the outlet, “Highspots will no longer be affiliated with this promotion. Every reason has been publicly documented already.” Hines shared screenshots on social media that purport to show that RVD was paid in full, but RVD disputes that.

There are a number of other reports of unfulfilled commitments and financial disputes detailed in the article, and Hines has been accused of just blocking anyone on social media that accuses him of anything. One promoter told the outlet, “Dillon’s behavior has been troubling for years. The allegations of elder abuse and forgery only reinforce what many of us have witnessed firsthand.”

Hines has wiped his social media and claimed that his March 8th show in Chillicothe, Ohio will be his last. It is worth noting that World Classic Professional Big Time Wrestling announced on Facebook yesterday that ticket sales for the March 8th event were going off sale for a day as “Everything is currently being switched over due to new ownership.” Tickets went back on sale on Thursday.