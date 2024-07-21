Bobby Lashley’s WWE Contract Reportedly Set to Expire Soon

– Fightful Select has an update on the WWE contract status of former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. According to the report, Lashley’s contract is expiring within the next month or so, and it will possibly up as soon as within the next few weeks.

Additionally, Lashley was reportedly removed from WWE’s internal roster, though he’s still currently featured on the company’s official website. The 48-year-old Lashley has not wrestled for WWE since early May at a live event. Fightful reports that Lashley plans to continue wrestling if he’s unable to reach a contract extension with WWE.

The report also notes that Lashley has not been factored into creative plans since the spring, when he and his stable, The Pride, were feuding with The Final Testament. The feud saw The Pride pick up a victory over The Final Testament in a Philadelphia Street Fight at WrestleMania 40: Night 2. Since that time, Lashley has only wrestled five times on WWE programming.

Lashley also has experience competing in MMA. Fightful notes that sources close to the former champion said Lashley trying his hand at MMA again isn’t outside the realm of possibility. Lashley himself has previously stated that if the right situation presented itself, he would fight in MMA again.

Bobby Lashley has seen massive success since returning to World Wrestling Entertainment over six years ago in 2018. Since his return, he’s become a two-time Intercontinental Champion, he won the United States Championship two more times, and he finally won the WWE Championship, beating The Miz to win his first major world title for the company in March 2021. He later won the title for a second time at the 2022 Royal Rumble. He also won the Andre the Giant Battle Royal ahead of last year’s WrestleMania 39.

It will be interesting to see what happens next for Bobby Lashley.