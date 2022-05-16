Booker T On Roman Reigns Potentially Scaling Back His WWE Schedule, Fan Reaction To Reigns As Part-Time Wrestler

On a recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed reports on Roman Reigns potentially scaling back his WWE schedule, if he thinks fans will turn on Reigns for being a part-time wrestler, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Booker T on reports on Roman Reigns potentially scaling back his WWE schedule and becoming a part-time wrestler for the company: “It’s hard to make people happy, so I don’t think you should think about what people want in certain aspects, especially as far as this goes. For one moment, people are talking about wrestler’s work too damn much. And now, he’s gone to take some time off, they say he’s just a part-timer. Which one is it? You can’t have both. For me, as a promoter, if I can protect Roman Reigns and preserve him because he is a guy that I feel is a high marquee guy for the company, why wouldn’t I do that? As far as that guys, I don’t really care what people think as far as him being a part-timer.”

On if he thinks fans will turn on Reigns for being a part-time wrestler: “You know what, they probably would because there again, the fans, a lot of times, they want what they want. Then again, maybe they won’t. Maybe WWE fans are different. Cody Rhodes, they hated him going out of AEW, and now they seem to love Cody Rhodes. With fans, it may just be a few thinking that way, but sometimes, the masses look huge these days when you see people on social media commenting. If Roman takes some time off, damn it, he deserves it. He deserves it. Bottom line.”

