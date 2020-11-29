Booker T On Vince McMahon’s Emotional Reaction To Undertaker’s Final Farewell, Whether Undertaker Will Have Another Match

In a recent edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed Vince McMahon’s emotional reaction to the Undertaker’s farewell at Survivor Series, whether Undertaker will have another match, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Booker T on Undertaker’s farewell not having any fans in attendance: “That’s what really dug at me more than anything was no fans in the arena. That celebration was supposed to be had in front of 30,000 people easy – maybe 50,000 at WrestleMania, maybe 100,000. That was supposed to be a celebration for all the fans that have rooted for the Undertaker on all continents. Just think about that for a second – that’s big, isn’t it? I can only imagine Undertaker retiring at WrestleMania and they have a satellite from 20 different countries with people watching it. Can you imagine that?”

On why the legends didn’t speak before Undertaker’s entrance: “We were just there to be there for that moment and to be there for the Undertaker. That moment wasn’t for us – it was for the Undertaker. It was his moment. Anything we would’ve said would’ve overshadowed what he said because we know the Undertaker, and he was never a guy that was gonna talk a whole lot. One thing you don’t want to do is give a bunch of old wrestlers a microphone. We’d have been out there all night.”

On Vince McMahon’s emotional reaction: “I felt the same thing. I’ve got a wrestling company too, and when you’re talking about your own……I feel a certain way when talking about my creation and what I’ve done and what I know what my guys are gonna do for me one day. Taker is gonna be there for Vince forever. He’s gonna be a guy that’s gonna be in his corner forever. He’s one of Vince’s soldiers and to be one of those soldiers, it means a lot too. In every war, we need a guy that’s gonna lead. Vince McMahon has been that guy that has led for so long and that era – with Taker, Stone Cold, Rock – Vince was one of the boys too. He was right there with them, but he was still always the boss. He was still always the guy that was righting the ship and trying to take us to a certain place.

“When you’re doing that, you take a lot of people with you. Vince has taken a lot of people with him along this ride……they’ve got a lot of love for each other. Along the ride, don’t think it was never for a moment not business. At the same time, you’ve just gotta know how to separate the two, and they really were able to do that and create something very, very special and put WCW out of business. It was a ride. Undertaker came through WCW – do you think for a minute we’d be celebrating Mean Mark today? You’ve gotta know exactly how you got here and how this thing was really created. Back then, the Undertaker, Paul Bearer together created something that’ll live through the annals of time as far as wrestling goes. No one will ever be able to top a gimmick like that, no one is ever gonna do a gimmick like that ever again.”

On whether Undertaker is actually retired or if he’ll return for another match: “My thing is, I really think it should be, coming off the one thing that’s gonna be hard for anyone to top going forward – that’s the Boneyard Match. I feel like there’s really no better time to say farewell than leaving with a movie to watch for the rest of your lives – you’re gonna be able to watch the Undertaker go out there and be the American Badass and the Undertaker all in one. I just think it’s a great way to walk away. I really don’t think he’s gonna be able to top that farewell Boneyard Match.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit the Hall of Fame podcast with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.