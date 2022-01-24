Booker T Doesn’t Think WALTER’s Name Change Will ‘Hurt Him In Any Way’ In WWE NXT

In a recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T shared his reaction to WALTER’s name change in WWE NXT and why he thinks the switch won’t hurt his credibility moving forward. Here’s what Booker had to say (via Wrestling Inc.):

Booker T on WALTER’s name change in NXT: “Thing is, he’s not in NXT UK anymore, that’s one thing. I’m not trying to make an excuse or anything like that for why they’ve changed his name. I’ve touted Walter, I’ve said for a long time this guy needs to be out of NXT UK, needs to be over here, and needs to be on the main roster. Everybody from that side of the world needs to be supporting him to bring more and more ratings to this show. We’ve got a diamond here, we need to let him shine. That’s what I’ve always said about Walter. Now Walter, of course having the name change, that has caused a stir on the internet. A lot of people don’t like it. The thing is, it’s not something I like either. But it’s not my business to think about what his name is.”

On the similarities to Bron Breakker’s name change: “We were having this same conversation three months ago maybe with Steiner and Breakker. Is anybody thinking about Bron Breakker now? Is anybody thinking about it? Everybody is talking about how freaking awesome Bron Breakker is. That’s the only thing I hear now.”

On whether he thinks the name change will hurt WALTER: “Changing his name, I don’t think that’s something that is going to hinder him or hurt him in any way. When he goes out there to perform in the middle of the thing, I think people will forget it pretty soon.”