Brandi Rhodes Says She Was Offered A New AEW Deal Prior To Her Exit

Brandi Rhodes left AEW with her husband Cody last year, but recently confirmed that she was offered a new deal before that. In an interview with Ring the Belle (via Fightful), she spoke about the deal she was offered, denying that she left because she was upset by segments with Dan Lambert.

She said: “When I got to call [Dan Lambert] a Paul Heyman wannabe, that was so fun. That pandemic crowd had so much fun with it. They were having a blast. Then, pockets of the internet started flaring up about X, Y, and Z. Then, it started to become a little bit less, less fun. I think that’s where you end up with Dan stepping away. Cody and I had our reasons that we left. That was not one of them. Cody got to say in the documentary what was not true. I didn’t get to say that. Since I can’t say some other things, I would like to say what’s not true. So it’s not true that we left because the Dan Lambert segments upset me. That’s not true. Everything that Dan said, I was there for it. I enjoyed it. Some of it almost made me laugh a couple of times because I was just like, ‘Jeez, this man.’ The other thing that’s not true is not true that I was not going to get another contract. We were both well on our way to trying to decide what our contracts were. So it was not true that they decided not to renew my contract and only wanted to renew Cody’s, and that’s why Cody left. It’s not true. So you can cross those two things off the list, and the conspiracy theories can continue.“