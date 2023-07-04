Brandon Williams Says GCW vs. New South II Was “Very Professional”

New South Pro Wrestling promoter Brandon Williams spoke recently with The Spotlight and shared some details on some of their latest work with GCW (via Fightful). Williams also discussed the possibility of future collaboration between the promotions next year. You can find a few highlights and watch the full interview below.

On working with GCW’s Brett Lauderdale: “Very good so far. Coming into it, I’ve only known of Brett Lauderdale, never met him in person, so I’m always kind of skeptical of people when I meet them. He’s super cool, very professional about how he runs stuff. The Vs. show was great. Being in Florence at that Brewery draws a lot of people there with GCW in town. It’s a good working environment.”

On future New South/GCW events: “There are plans to come back, I’m not sure exactly when that is, don’t know if that’s at the tail end of the year or possibly again in January or February. They definitely plan on coming back, and hopefully, we get another Vs. show.”