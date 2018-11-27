Braun Strowman May Miss TLC, Possible Backup Plans Revealed

According to WrestleVotes, who have broken stories in the past, Braun Strowman may be out of action past the TLC PPV. The likely plan will be to run a six-man tag like in 2012 (The Shield vs. Ryback and Team Hell), replacing Corbin vs. Strowman. Judging by the recent episodes of Raw, this would mean Corbin, McIntyre, & Lashley vs. Elias, Finn Balor, and a partner.

