Bray Wyatt Agrees That WWE Is Trying To Destroy Their Characters

Bray Wyatt drew some attention after replying to a tweet and agreeing with the idea that WWE is trying to destroy their characters. Wyatt, who lost to Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown in a very quick main event match, posted to Twitter with an enigmatic statement about how “Life is a circle” and that everyone turns to the dark side eventually. He then replied to a tweet made during Smackdown by tattoo artist Kyle A. Scarborough who has done tattoos for several WWE stars, which said, “You booked your brand new tag champs to lose clean in a non-title match? Are they trying to completely destroy their characters?”

Wyatt’s reply was, simply, “Yes.”

Wyatt is now set to face John Cena at WrestleMania 36.

Life is a circle. No matter what beast you make of yourself or how bright one side is, inevitably the dark side comes again. But the beauty of the circle is, round we go. — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) February 28, 2020