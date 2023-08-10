Bray Wyatt Reportedly Closer To Being Cleared

Bray Wyatt is making his way closer to a return to the ring, according to a new report. As has been reported for the last several months, Wyatt has been out of action due to an undisclosed illness. Fightful Select reports that Wyatt is closer to being cleared, though he is not there yet.

The report notes that there has been some ideas presented for a potential return in terms of creative, with one source noting that some were mentioned for September although those obviously wouldn’t come to pass if the clearance doesn’t happen. The report notes that they’ve confirmed that the illness was “both career and life threatening” but that he has significantly improved since.

As has been previously reported, there were plans to have Alexa Bliss and Eric Young involved in the angle but since Wyatt’s sidelining Bliss went on maternity leave and Young was granted a release from the company. Again, to emphasize, Wyatt is not yet cleared and there’s still no confirmed word on when he will be.