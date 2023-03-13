Bray Wyatt Reportedly Dealing With ‘Physical Issue’

Bray Wyatt is reportedly off the road due to a “physical issue.” Wyatt was not part of Sunday’s WWE live event in Madison Square Garden, and Fightful Select reports that sources within WWE who have worked with Wyatt are saying that he’s sidelined with the issue. WWE creative was told that Wyatt was out due to illness. Wyatt had been scheduled for other live events and Smackdown tapings but was pulled due to the issues.

Wyatt is currently feuding with Bobby Lashley, which seemed to be heading toward a WrestleMania match. Lashley has appeared on WWE TV to continue that feud, though Wyatt has not. The site notes that Wyatt and Uncle Howdy materials have been brought to Smackdown each week but haven’t been used for the last two episodes of Smackdown. Wyatt was reportedly not planned for creative on those shows and is not scheduled for Raw. He was also not at recent WWE live events or TV, nor was he on the internal rundown for the Madison Square Garden show. Lashley was also not scheduled for tonight’s Raw as of one point this weekend.

There were rumors floating around online that Wyatt was having creative issues with WWE, though one source has denied such is the case.