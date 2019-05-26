wrestling / News

AEW News: Update on Bret Hart Condition After His Fall, First Fight for Fallen Match

May 26, 2019 | Posted by Ashish

PWInsider reports that Bret Hart is OK after he slipped as he was headed backstage following his segment on the show.

– The Young Buck vs. Cody & Dustin Rhodes is set for the July 13th Fight for the Fallen show in Jacksonville, FL. Also set for the show: Brandi vs. Allie and Kenny Omega vs. CIMA.

