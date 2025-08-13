Bret Hart Says Goldberg ‘Never Get The Memo’ On Not Hurting Anyone

Bret Hart has been criticizing Goldberg for years with no end in sight. His most recent shot at him took place at Vaughn Comic-Con. Bret talked about how today’s wrestlers no longer have wrestling psychology, and instead are actors pretending to be wrestlers. He went on to say that the art of pro-wrestling is to not hurt anyone, adding that “Bill Goldberg never got that memo.” His comments are below (h/t Fightful).

On how today’s wrestlers have no psychology: “My personal feeling about professional wrestling today is that the wrestlers today, for the most part, are actors pretending to be wrestlers. Nobody puts a hold on. No one has what we used to call wrestling psychology anymore, where they work on a leg or work on pinning your opponent. There’s no strategy (compared) to what I learned in wrestling, where you tell a story and try to make things as real and believable as you can.”

On how not hurting anyone is part of the art form: “The real art form is to never injure anybody. Two wrestlers go out there, tell their story, and come back. I think it’s still the case today, the first thing they do when they come back to the dressing room is they hug and shake hands, and look at each other and go, ‘I’m okay. Nothing hurt. I didn’t break my neck or anything. You didn’t knock all my teeth out.’ You’re just so happy that you go out and give this performance. The real art is to not hurt anyone. Unfortunately, Bill Goldberg never got that memo.”

Bret Hart basically retired after being hit in the head by a kick from Goldberg at Starrcade 1999.