Brian Cage Announces Birth Of Son With Melissa Santos
Brian Cage and Melissa Santos are parents to a baby boy, as Cage announced on Twitter. The AEW and ROH star announced that Santos gave birth to their son, which is their second child together, on Tuesday.
Cage wrote:
“Pumping out babies like a “f’n machine” & glad to be back into “newborn” fatherhood.
Actually, @ThisIsMelSantos was the real machine this time.
Now it’s time to go streets of cage/rage tomorrow in my old stomping grounds of Ontario, CA.
@aew Like a Dragon streetfight!”
On behalf of 411, congratulations to the family!
