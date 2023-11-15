Brian Cage Announces Birth Of Son With Melissa Santos

Brian Cage and Melissa Santos are parents to a baby boy, as Cage announced on Twitter. The AEW and ROH star announced that Santos gave birth to their son, which is their second child together, on Tuesday.

Cage wrote:

“Pumping out babies like a “f’n machine” & glad to be back into “newborn” fatherhood. Actually, @ThisIsMelSantos was the real machine this time. Now it’s time to go streets of cage/rage tomorrow in my old stomping grounds of Ontario, CA. @aew Like a Dragon streetfight!”

On behalf of 411, congratulations to the family!