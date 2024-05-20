wrestling / News
Brian Gewirtz Hoping To ‘Run It Back’ Between Cody Rhodes and the Rock For Wrestlemania 41
In an interview with The Masked Man Show (via Fightful), Brian Gewirtz spoke about the feud between Cody Rhodes and The Rock and how he’d like to run it back for Wrestlemania 41. He previously said that the story will continue.
He said: “Nothing happens until they step through the curtain and it happens. There are so many variables, a lot of things can happen and not happen. There is stuff that is written in pencil and stuff people might want or not want. If we get to run it back for WrestleMania 41, I’d be thrilled. I’d love to do it and be part of it. It’d be great. I want to get back into it with Cody’s dog. People are like, ‘How can you say that. He’s a good boy.’ Of course he’s a good boy. Everyone knows he’s a good boy. He’s just a stupid dog, that’s all I’m saying. There are smart dogs and dogs that are not so bright. Pharoah is not so bright, but he’s certainly a good boy. I would love to get back into all that stuff. If that phone call happens and we’re thinking about the same person [The Rock], I’d be extremely thrilled to run it back.“
