Brodie Lee Expected To Sign With AEW, Debut In March

The former Luke Harper is expected to sign with AEW according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. It’s believed he will debut on the March 18th episode of Dynamite, which takes place in his hometown of Rochester, New York. Legally, he will be free of his WWE non-compete clause on February 12. This is earlier than previous reports had it, which was March 8. It’s believed that he will use his old independent name of Brodie Lee. He was released from WWE on December 8.