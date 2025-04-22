Bron Breakker Joins Forces With Seth Rollins & Paul Heyman On WWE Raw

Paul Heyman has added some muscle to his alliance with Seth Rollins as Bron Breakker joined forces with them on WWE Raw. Monday night’s show saw Rollins and Heyman come down to the ring, as Rollins bragged about stealing Roman Reigns’ Wise Man and CM Punk’s best friend to win at WrestleMania 41. Punk then came down to the ring and brawled with Rollins, but as he turned toward Heyman he was taken out by Rollins.

Reigns then came down to the ring and speared Rollings, then hit Heyman with a Superman punch. Breakker then appeared and hit Reigns with a spear. Rollins and Breakker then took out Punk and Reigns, posing with Heyman to end the show.

Seth Rollins isn't the ONLY one to align with Paul Heyman… 😲😲😲 pic.twitter.com/qBEm8egaQN — WWE (@WWE) April 22, 2025