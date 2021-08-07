wrestling / News
Bronson Reed, Ari Sterling, Kona Reeves Comment On NXT Releases
Several NXT stars have taken to social media to comment on their releases. As reported earlier, WWE released 12 NXT talents including Bronson Reed, Ari Sterling, Kona Reeves, Bobby Fish, and more. You can see some reactions from the first three of those names below:
Bronson Reed:
“Just got released from @WWE
This monster is back on the loose … you don’t know WHAT you’ve just done.
#WWE [email protected] [email protected] [email protected] [email protected]”
Ari Sterling:
“Alex Zayne > Ari Sterling”
Kona Reeves:
“Thank you @WWE @WWENXT !!”
