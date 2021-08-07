Bronson Reed, Ari Sterling, Kona Reeves Comment On NXT Releases

Several NXT stars have taken to social media to comment on their releases. As reported earlier, WWE released 12 NXT talents including Bronson Reed, Ari Sterling, Kona Reeves, Bobby Fish, and more. You can see some reactions from the first three of those names below:

Bronson Reed:

Ari Sterling:

“Alex Zayne > Ari Sterling”

Kona Reeves:

“Thank you @WWE @WWENXT !!”