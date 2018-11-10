Bruce Prichard Slams LOD 2000 vs. DOA Match at Judgement Day 1998, Praises Droz’s Work in the Match, Claims Hawk Was Fine With Droz Being Part of the Team

– During Episode 124 of his Something to Wrestle podcast, Bruce Prichard discussed the Legion of Doom (aka The Road Warriors/LOD 2000) against the Disciples of Apocalypse at the Judgment Day 1998 event. Below are some highlights (transcript via WrestlingInc.com).

Bruce Prichard claiming Hawk didn’t have a problem working with Droz for LOD 2000: “He was cool with all of this, but the craziest to me was that at this time Droz was the only one that really looked like a Road Warrior. He had the haircut and Animal and Hawk had both grown their hair out. Neither of them had the mohawk anymore, but yeah, Hawk was fine with it.”

His thoughts on LOD 2000 vs. DOA at Judgement Day 1998: “The match with DOA was brutal. You also have to look at, you talk about Hawk and his time with the gimmick and his addictions and demons. You also have to talk about his work. His work was not good at this time. They were really a shadow of their former selves. When you think of LOD, you think of those guys that used to come out and manhandle everyone. Those guys weren’t the same [as the ones] that were here in 1998. Droz, at least, looked like Hawk and Animal of old. Now, you are looking at two guys in the ring with their faces painted trying to keep up, they looked like the guys that were trying to keep up in the match. It was rough. It was clumsy.”